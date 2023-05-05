Two separate collision cause traffic issues in London, Ont.

There were traffic issues around London, Ont. Friday evening caused by a pair of crashes in different parts of the city.

One accident occurred at Oxford Street and Proudfoot Street.

Fire crews attended the scene and said two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries when two drivers crashed just before 8:30 p.m.

One vehicle ended up in the intersection, blocking traffic and causing significant delays on Oxford Street.

The other car jumped the curb and crashed into a pillar.

Earlier in the evening, close to 8 p.m., another two-vehicle collision happened in the city’s south end.

Fire officials attended the scene at Commissioners Road Wortley Road and said one person had minor injuries.

Traffic was backed up on Commissioners Road during the cleanup process.

A collision occurred between two vehicles at Oxford Street and Proudfoot Street in London, Ont. on May 5, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

A collision occurred between two vehicles at Commissioners Road Wortley Road in London, Ont. on May 5, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

