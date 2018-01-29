

CTV London





A number of pigs have died after two barn fires in Haldimand County.

Haldimand County fire, EMS and paramedics responded to the blaze on Monday at 1:01 a.m. It took place at a property on Highway 3 between Keith Richardson Parkway and East Quarter Line Road.

While responding to the first barn fire, a second barn in close proximity on the property caught fire.

Haldimand County Fire Services is continuing to monitor the fire and extinguish hot spots.

Both barns were destroyed by the fire.

A number of pig livestock contained in the barn have perished. The exact number has not been released.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the investigation is continuing.

Highway 3 between Keith Richardson Parkway and East Quarter Line was closed for approximately eight hours while emergency crews were on scene, but has since been reopened.