Two people taken to hospital after pedestrian collision

Two elderly pedestrians were taken to hospital after they were struck by a pick-up truck Tuesday afternoon in London, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Waterloo Street and Oxford Street East around 1:50 p.m.

The pedestrians were a man and a woman in their 70s. They were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes of Oxford were closed for about an hour while the victims were tended to.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and was uninjured.

Police continue to investigate.