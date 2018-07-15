

London, CTV London





Two people were taken into custody after an extensive search of a field in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon.

OPP canine units were called to a corn field near Denfield, just north of London, after a report of suspicious persons in the area.

OPP surrounded the farm on Ilderton Road, near Wondarland Road, and both officers and search dogs began combing through the field.

Two people were found in the field around 6 p.m. and both were handcuffed and arrested.

Police say the female suspect was wanted on outstanding charges.

A male suspect was being sought for breaching court conditions.

Police say nobody was injured during the arrest.

Both were scheduled for a Sunday court appearance and police say more details will be made available on Monday.