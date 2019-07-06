Featured
Two people suffer life threatening injuries after truck rear-ends another on the 401
Truck crash on the 401 near Iona Road on July 5, 2019. (OPP)
CTV London
Published Saturday, July 6, 2019 11:04AM EDT
Two people are in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries after a tractor trailer rear-ended another on the 401 late Friday afternoon.
It happened in the eastbound lanes near Iona Road around 5:45 p.m.
Police say the driver and a passenger of the truck that rear-ended the other sustained life-threatening injuries.
Major delays ensued as a detour was put into place.
The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed until early Saturday morning for cleanup and the investigation.
Police continue to probe the incident.