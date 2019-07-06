

CTV London





Two people are in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries after a tractor trailer rear-ended another on the 401 late Friday afternoon.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near Iona Road around 5:45 p.m.

Police say the driver and a passenger of the truck that rear-ended the other sustained life-threatening injuries.

Major delays ensued as a detour was put into place.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed until early Saturday morning for cleanup and the investigation.

Police continue to probe the incident.