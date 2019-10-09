Two single vehicle crashes in Chatham-Kent in one day have very similar details and both resulted in people fighting for their lives.

The first crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Kimball Road in Wallaceburg.

Police say a 23-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle, struck a hydro pole and ditch before coming to a rest on a resident’s lawn.

The woman was air-lifted to hospital in London with life-threatening injuries.

Less than 11 hours later Chatham-Kent police would find themselves investigating another single vehicle crash with similar details and outcome.

Around 9:30 p.m. a 33-year-old man lost control of his vehicle on Tecumseh Line in Raleigh Township.

The vehicle struck a hydro-pole and ditch, leaving the man with life-threatening injuries. He was also air-lifted to hospital in London.

The Traffic Unit has taken over both investigations. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.