Two people left fighting for their lives in Chatham-Kent crashes
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 9:04AM EDT
Two single vehicle crashes in Chatham-Kent in one day have very similar details and both resulted in people fighting for their lives.
The first crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Kimball Road in Wallaceburg.
Police say a 23-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle, struck a hydro pole and ditch before coming to a rest on a resident’s lawn.
The woman was air-lifted to hospital in London with life-threatening injuries.
Less than 11 hours later Chatham-Kent police would find themselves investigating another single vehicle crash with similar details and outcome.
Around 9:30 p.m. a 33-year-old man lost control of his vehicle on Tecumseh Line in Raleigh Township.
The vehicle struck a hydro-pole and ditch, leaving the man with life-threatening injuries. He was also air-lifted to hospital in London.
The Traffic Unit has taken over both investigations. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.