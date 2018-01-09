Featured
Two people killed in crash west of Brigden
Double fatal crash west of Brigden Ont. on Jan. 9, 2018. (OPP)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 3:19PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 9, 2018 3:26PM EST
Two people are dead following a crash Tuesday afternoon in Lambton County, west of Brigden.
Few details are known at this time but the crash involved a tanker truck and a minivan at the intersection of Courtright Line and Kimball Road.
The driver of the tanker was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The area will be shut down for several hours to allow for the investigation.