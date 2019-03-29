Featured
Two people injured in Springbank Drive crash
Springbank Drive crash on Firday, March 29, 2019. (Kai Mortensen / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 7:46AM EDT
A crash along Springbank Drive has left two people with serious injuries Friday morning.
The crash occurred just west of Wharncliffe Road shortly after midnight and involved a black SUV and a Mini Cooper.
Damage to the vehicles was extensive and according to officers on scene both drivers suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Springbank Drive was closed overnight while police conducted an investigation.
There’s no word yet on any possible charges.