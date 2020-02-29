Two people injured following Highbury Ave. crash
Published Saturday, February 29, 2020 3:27PM EST
Two-vehicle crash on Highbury Ave. near London Ont. on Feb. 29, 2020. (Brent Lale/CTV)
LONDON, ONT. -- Two people were hurt following a two-vehicle crash south of London Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened between a car and a pickup truck at Highbury Avenue South and Truman Line.
It's not clear how the accident happened, although the roadway was snow covered from drifting.
OPP say two people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.
Highbury is closed from Thomson Line to Truman Line for the investigation.