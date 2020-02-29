LONDON, ONT. -- Two people were hurt following a two-vehicle crash south of London Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened between a car and a pickup truck at Highbury Avenue South and Truman Line.

It's not clear how the accident happened, although the roadway was snow covered from drifting.

OPP say two people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

Highbury is closed from Thomson Line to Truman Line for the investigation.