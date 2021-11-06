Two people injured following early morning crash in Elgin County

London, Ont. -

Elgin OPP continue to investigate an early morning crash that sent two people to hospital.

Around 1:10 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to Imperial Road at Rush Creek Line in Malahide Township after a vehicle struck a tree.

The two occupants were taken to hospital, one with critical injuries and the other is listed as stable.

Imperial Road is currently closed at Rush Creek Line for the investigation.