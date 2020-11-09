Advertisement
Two people injured following crash near Oxford Street West EnviroDepot
Published Monday, November 9, 2020 3:07PM EST
A London Police car is seen in this file photo.
LONDON, ONT. -- Two people have been taken to hospital in an ambulance following a crash at the entrance of the City of London’s Environmental Waste Depot on Oxford Street West.
The extent of their injuries are unknown.
The eastbound lanes of Oxford Street are blocked from Sanatorium Road to the EnviroDepot. Traffic is backed up and motorists should avoid the area.
(More to come)