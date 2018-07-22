

Perth OPP are investigating two crashes involving transport trucks.

One sent two people to hospital in serious condition.

Police were called to Perth Line 86 and Perth Road 131 in North Perth Friday after two transports and another vehicle collided at the intersection.

Both occupants of the passenger vehicle were transported to hospital in serious condition.

The roadway was closed for 10 hours as police investigated.

The second crash involving tranports also happened Friday in the Township of Perth South.

It happened at Perth Road 112 and Perth Line 26.

There were no injuries reported but charges are pending against one of the drivers.