LONDON, ONT. -- OPP have two people in custody following an incident on Norfolk Street in downtown Simcoe Sunday.

Not much is known at this time, but officers were on scene around 8 a.m. Sunday for an undisclosed event.

The pair were arrested without incident.

Police say there was no threat to public safety.

Norfolk Street was closed between Young Street and Sydenham Street for the investigation.

OPP will update the public when more information becomes available.