Two people in custody following 'incident' in downtown Simcoe
Published Sunday, August 2, 2020 12:57PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, August 2, 2020 4:45PM EDT
OPP investigate an incident in downtown Simcoe on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. ( Scott Clarke / CTV Kitchener)
LONDON, ONT. -- OPP have two people in custody following an incident on Norfolk Street in downtown Simcoe Sunday.
Not much is known at this time, but officers were on scene around 8 a.m. Sunday for an undisclosed event.
The pair were arrested without incident.
Police say there was no threat to public safety.
Norfolk Street was closed between Young Street and Sydenham Street for the investigation.
OPP will update the public when more information becomes available.