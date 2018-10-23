Featured
Two people hurt after three vehicle crash involving ambulances at LHSC
Damaged ambulance at London Health Sciences Centre in London, Ont. on Oct. 23, 2018. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 12:03PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 23, 2018 12:19PM EDT
Two people suffered injuries following a three vehicle crash on the property of the London Health Sciences Centre on Tuesday.
Police say the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. at the Victoria Campus.
Three vehicles, including two ambulances, were involved. They all have significant damage.
One paramedic received minor injuries and an occupant of the civilian vehicle was also hurt.
Police continue to investigate.