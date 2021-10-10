Two people have died following Elgin County crash
Margaret Dyck and her family were inside their Calton, Ont. home Saturday night when they heard a 'loud bang.'
"We looked outside and then we heard the pickup's horn was honking," said Dyck, who saw a pickup truck up against the trampoline on her lawn.
While her husband rushed outside to check on the condition of the men in the truck, her 13-year-old son quickly called 911.
"It was three guys in a vehicle coming from over there, they went in the ditch, and they landed on our trampoline," said Dyck.
Margaret Dyck of Calton, Ont. southeast of Aylmer, Ont. looks toward the scene of a fatal crash on her property Sunday Oct. 10, 2021. (Brent Lale / CTV News)The driver and one of the two passengers who were ejected from the vehicle.
"One of them was beside the trampoline dead, and one of them went all the way to right beside our porch, and died there." Dyck explained.Police have not released the names of the victims pending next of kin, however Dyck says the two men, 26 and 29 years of age, were from Aylmer, Ont. and Wheatley, Ont. She says the family of the Wheatley man had been to the site Sunday cleaning up and collecting some of their son's belongings.
The deaths are number 209 and 210 on OPP-patrolled roads this year. They also come during Operation Impact Weekend, a national traffic safety campaign led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.
"The campaign is reminding motorists all across the country to drive safely, obey the speed limit, don't drive impaired, avoid distractions and wear your seatbelt," says Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP highway safety division.
“It’s simple, but the sad thing is, we've already seen so many road fatalities already this year."A bent trampoline seen on the property owned by Margaret Dyck in Calton, Ont. A pickup truck with three men crashed into the trampoline, ejecting two men from the vehicle. Oct. 10, 2021. (Brent lale / CTV News)Norfolk County OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk was on scene Saturdy night and said speed, alcohol and a lack of seatbelts were contributing factors in the crash. Those are three of the talking points police are emphasizing during Operation Impact.
Prior to the weekend, OPP released the statistics regarding fatalities in 2021.
"A significant number of these 195 road fatalities could have been avoided," OPP said in a news release.Debris from a fatal crash in Calton, Ont. southeast of Aylmer, Ont. Two men in their 20's were killed in the crash, Oct. 20, 2021. (Brent Lale CTV News)"To date, speed has contributed to 51 road deaths. Driver inattention has been linked to 35 fatalities, while lack of seatbelt use among drivers and passengers accounts for the loss of 34 lives. Alcohol/drugs has been a factor in 23 of the deaths."
Dyck says it’s a tragic way to start Thanksgiving weekend.
"It just started, and it's so sad," said Dyck.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most Canadians support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening, disrespectful unvaccinated patients: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say they support or somewhat support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening or disrespectful patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.
Expect vaccine passports for travel 'in the next couple of months': LeBlanc
It could still be a while before Canadians can access a singular proof-of-vaccination system for international travel, according to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Grenada PM's message for Canadian tourists amid pandemic: 'Please come'
The prime minister of Grenada says the country is working to reopen its economy and boost tourism in an effort to continue funding pandemic supports for its residents.
Man dead, another seriously injured after shooting near downtown Calgary nightclub
Calgary police are investigating after a fatal shooting took place at a southwest nightclub early Sunday morning.
Italian police arrest far-right party leaders after anti-vaccination riot
Italian police say they have arrested 12 people including the leaders of the extreme right-wing party Forza Nuova, after clashes in Rome over a government drive to make the COVID-19 'Green Pass' mandatory for all workers.
Taliban says U.S. will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country's new Taliban rulers.
Extreme heat exposure in cities across the world has tripled since 1980s, study shows
Extreme heat exposure in cities has tripled since the early 1980s, with lower-income and marginalized people particularly at risk, a new study shows.
Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms
Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo sharing app Instagram, and 'nudging' teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that's not conducive to their well-being.
'Unmask Fear Canada' portraits show Black Canadians 'doing purposeful work in the world'
Addressing inequality and racism was the goal of Robert Young, the creator of the 'Unmask Fear Canada' project, which features larger-than-life portraits of outspoken, masked Black Canadians draping windows in downtown Toronto.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports 14 new COVID-19 cases; 34 variants of concern
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 34 infections have been identified as variants of concern.
-
Kitchener man arrested after driving ‘heavily damaged’ vehicle on Highway 7
A man from Kitchener faces several charges, including impaired driving, after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a ‘heavily damaged’ vehicle on Highway 7 on Saturday.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared in cohort at Hespeler Public School in Cambridge
Region of Waterloo Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a cohort at Hespeler Public School in Cambridge on Saturday.
Windsor
-
'How am I going to endure this?' Windsor family prepares for trial of accused in daughter’s death
The first-degree murder trial of the man accused of killing Autumn Taggart, 31, is slated to begin Tuesday, more than three years after her death.
-
Two elementary school classes dismissed due to COVID-19
Two cases of COVID-19 are reported at St Angela Catholic Elementary School in Windsor, Ont.
-
Two people have died following Elgin County crash
Two people have died after being ejected from a vehicle as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Elgin County.
Barrie
-
One man arrested following handgun incident in Innisfil
Police responded to calls of concern over a man with a handgun trying to enter an Innisfil residence Saturday night.
-
Ontario logs 535 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 535 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as two more deaths due to the disease.
-
Mixed reaction in Barrie to province's change in capacity limits
As the province lifts capacity limits on certain large venues, those in an already struggling hospitality industry say they are left in the dark and angry.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario drivers fed up with 'ridiculous' gas prices, experts expect them to rise even more
There’s pain at the pumps for northern Ontario drivers who are frustrated with the high gas prices.
-
Peak of apple season brings people to the Timmins farmer's market for their favourite varieties
With occasions such as Thanksgiving and Halloween happening this month, pumpkins are typically top of mind, but those in the business of apples say that fruit is at its peak.
-
Sudbury's Thanksgiving trail race returns
The gloomy weather didn’t stop people from taking part in the 2021 Turkey Gobbler Trail Run in Sudbury on Sunday.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating collision involving an Ottawa police cruiser on the Aviation Parkway
CTV News Ottawa camera footage showed a civilian vehicle on its roof, and a police cruiser up on the curb with damage to its front end.
-
COVID-19 cases increase, hospitalizations decrease in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Sunday
Twenty-one of the 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday involve residents under the age of 20.
-
Calls for a judicial inquiry into the LRT and Ottawa hospital workers face COVID-19 vaccination deadline: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Toronto
-
Ontario logs 535 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 535 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as two more deaths due to the disease.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving 2021
Ontario residents will celebrate Thanksgiving amid the COVID-19 pandemic for a second year, but this time around with the loosened gathering restrictions, people will be able to gather for the annual holiday.
-
Ontario food banks pivot to pandemic-friendly donation events to stock up at Thanksgiving
Canadian food banks faced with a second pandemic-era Thanksgiving are counting on COVID-friendly donation events to keep the non-perishables rolling in at a time of year that's pivotal to their operations.
Montreal
-
'Important measures' coming for 15,000 unvaccinated Quebec health-care workers, minister says
A looming court case, suggestions that forcing thousands of health-care workers away from their post will cause chaos and calls from health-care workers' unions and opposition parties to halt Friday's deadline for mandatory vaccination has not swayed Quebec's Health Minister Christian Dube, who said 'important measures' are coming.
-
Quebec reports 612 more COVID-19 cases with 430 of those not fully vaccinated
Quebec reported on Sunday that 612 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 430 who were not fully vaccinated.
-
Fans pack the Bell Centre for Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias
Latin superstars Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias took the stage for a capacity crowd at the Bell Centre in Montreal, packing out the arena for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports two COVID-19 related deaths, 73 new cases Sunday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two COVID-19 related deaths, along with 73 new cases and 38 recoveries on Sunday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 962.
-
'I wish my family could be here': New Brunswickers prepare for a household bubble Thanksgiving weekend
It will be far from a traditional Thanksgiving experience for residents of New Brunswick, as the province has asked them to limit their gatherings to a single household bubble due to the rising COVID-19 case numbers in the province.
-
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
Winnipeg
-
Most Canadians support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening, disrespectful unvaccinated patients: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say they support or somewhat support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening or disrespectful patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.
-
Retention pond raises stink in Winnipeg neighbourhood
Residents of Winnipeg's Riverbend area are raising concerns over a retention pond creating a pungent smell.
-
Expect vaccine passports for travel 'in the next couple of months': LeBlanc
It could still be a while before Canadians can access a singular proof-of-vaccination system for international travel, according to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Calgary
-
Man dead, another seriously injured after shooting near downtown Calgary nightclub
Calgary police are investigating after a fatal shooting took place at a southwest nightclub early Sunday morning.
-
Calgary obstetrician sees concern in COVID-19 exemption, but says rules are in place
After details of a COVID-19 exemption order in place for certain groups of people at labour and delivery wards in Alberta hospitals came to light, one doctor says precautions are in place to prevent any danger.
-
Advance polls bring in more than 100,000 ballots in Calgary
More than 100,000 ballots have been cast in advance polls for this month's civic election, which is nearly one-quarter of all the votes collected in the 2017 general election.
Edmonton
-
Weekend aircraft crashes near Lacombe, Westlock leave 1 person dead, at least 4 in hospital
Transportation Safety Board investigators are looking into Saturday's crash near Lacombe that left one person dead as well as another crash Sunday morning near Westlock.
-
Calgary obstetrician sees concern in COVID-19 exemption, but says rules are in place
After details of a COVID-19 exemption order in place for certain groups of people at labour and delivery wards in Alberta hospitals came to light, one doctor says precautions are in place to prevent any danger.
-
Garneau neighbourhood renewal costing some of city's oldest trees
The Garneau neighbourhood is losing some of its most mature trees under a neighbourhood renewal project, which one resident says is a “terrible loss” for her community and the city.
Vancouver Island
-
Boat, trailer stolen from front yard in Campbell River, RCMP say
Police on Vancouver Island are asking the public for help locating a boat, engine and trailer stolen in Campbell River last weekend.
-
Thanksgiving hampers bring smiles to Victoria health-care workers
With Thanksgiving weekend upon us, the Victoria Hospitals Foundation and its donors found a way to say thank you to hospital workers across the city for all their hard work during the pandemic.
-
B.C. welcoming COVID-19 vaccine registrations from 5-to-11-year-olds ahead of expected Health Canada approval
None of the COVID-19 vaccines available in B.C. have yet been approved for children under age 12, but the province is still welcoming children in that age group to register to get their first dose.