Huron OPP continue to investigate a single vehicle crash that killed two people on Christmas Day outside of Clinton.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to Telephone Road west of Fish & Game Line after a vehicle left the road, and flipped over into some water.

Both the driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle and transported to hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

They have been identified as George Rich, 72 and Mary Wood, 69, both from Central Huron.

Witnesses are asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.