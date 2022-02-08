Two people chase down shoplifting suspect, threatened with knife in Sarnia, Ont.

Sarnia, Ont. police are warning the public after a shoplifting suspect pulled a knife on two Good Samaritans.

Police say around 2:40 p.m. Monday, a suspect ran out of a hardware store on Quinn Drive with some stolen items.

Two people chased the suspect and caught him in the area of Exmouth Street and the Howard Watson Trail, that's when a knife was produced.

The men disarmed the suspect without injury and police recovered the knife.

A 29-year-old Sarnia man is charged with two counts of of assault with a weapon, theft under $5000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Police are thanking the two people who helped them in this situation but warn the public to always beware that if confronted, suspects may use knives or even guns.