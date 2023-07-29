Two people charged in connection to 'suspicious death' in Owen Sound

A man and a woman are facing multiple charges in relation to a homicide that claimed the life of a 47-year-old man from Toronto earlier this month.

According to the Owen Sound Police Service, at approximately 11:53 a.m. on July 7, police were called to a residence on 2nd Avenue East where upon arrival, they discovered a deceased man.

The deceased was later identified as 47-year-old Terry Albert Hull of Toronto.

As a result of the investigation, Owen Sound police and OPP have arrested and laid charges against two individuals for their alleged involvement.

A 37-year-old man from Owen Sound has been charged with the following offences:

Second degree murder

Forcible confinement

Firearms regulations

Point firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession

Firearm or weapon - possession contrary to prohibition order

A 37-year-old woman from Owen Sound has been charged with the following offences:

Accessory after fact to murder

Forcible confinement

Firearm - unauthorized possession

Firearm - knowledge of unauthorized possession

Firearm, weapon, ammunition - careless storage

Firearm or weapon - possession contrary to prohibition order

Both of the accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.