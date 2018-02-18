

Two people are in custody following a robbery of a London drug store Saturday night.

Police were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart at 759 Adelaide Street North shortly before 10 p.m.

Police say two suspects in disguise entered the pharmacy and demanded drugs.

They threatened to shoot staff unless they provided them with fentanyl patches. Luckily, no one was hurt.

The pair took off with some drugs but were apprehended later at a William Street address.

A 32-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both from London, have been charged with robbery with the threat of violence.