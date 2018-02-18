Featured
Two people arrested after London drug stored robbed
Shoppers Drug Mart located at 759 Adelaide Street North (Google)
CTV London
Published Sunday, February 18, 2018 11:36AM EST
Two people are in custody following a robbery of a London drug store Saturday night.
Police were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart at 759 Adelaide Street North shortly before 10 p.m.
Police say two suspects in disguise entered the pharmacy and demanded drugs.
They threatened to shoot staff unless they provided them with fentanyl patches. Luckily, no one was hurt.
The pair took off with some drugs but were apprehended later at a William Street address.
A 32-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both from London, have been charged with robbery with the threat of violence.