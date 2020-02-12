LONDON -- Ontario Provincial Police remain on scene of a two-vehicle head-on crash east of London.

The crash has claimed the lives of two people.

It happened just before 6 p.m. tonight on Hamilton Road in Thames Centre between Robinson Road and Five Points Line.

Police say a 78-year old female driver was heading west on Hamilton when the driver of an eastbound vehicle, a 42-year old man, crossed the centre line, and the two cars collided.

The female driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The male driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Their names have not been released.

Police say that stretch of Hamilton Road will remain closed for several hours.