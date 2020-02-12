Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Thames Centre
Ontario Provincial Police investigating a fatal crash that killed two people east of London on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (CTV London)
LONDON -- Ontario Provincial Police remain on scene of a two-vehicle head-on crash east of London.
The crash has claimed the lives of two people.
It happened just before 6 p.m. tonight on Hamilton Road in Thames Centre between Robinson Road and Five Points Line.
Police say a 78-year old female driver was heading west on Hamilton when the driver of an eastbound vehicle, a 42-year old man, crossed the centre line, and the two cars collided.
The female driver was pronounced dead on scene.
The male driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.
Their names have not been released.
Police say that stretch of Hamilton Road will remain closed for several hours.