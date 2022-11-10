Two pedestrians struck by car, Dundas Street between Waterloo and Colborne closed

An area of downtown London, Ont. is currently closed after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

The London Police Service confirmed to CTV News London that shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, a call came in for a report of two pedestrians being struck by a vehicle. Police say one of the pedestrians is in hospital with serious injuries, while a second pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

The area of Dundas Street between Waterloo Street and Colborne Street is currently closed in both directions while police investigate.

According to CTV News London’s Bryan Bicknell, traffic investigators were observed on scene, along with the forensic unit and several London police cruisers.

The investigation appears focused around a taxi that is on the street just east of Waterloo Street, and the taxi appeared to have its windshield smashed on the driver side.

Numerous evidence markers were also observed on the ground.

London police are asking the public to avoid the area in the meantime.

It is unknown how long the area will be closed off to traffic.

The cause of the crash also remains unknown.

— With files from CTV News London’s Bryan Bicknell