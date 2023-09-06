Two officers seriously injured during arrest in St. Thomas

A man in St. Thomas is facing charges after he allegedly “violently lashed out” and punched a police officer while resisting arrest.

Police were called to an unwanted person complaint Monday around 6:30 p.m. from a local business owner downtown. It was reported the man had been damaging property.

When officers arrived, they were met with an “irate” man that police say appeared to be experiencing a psychotic episodes due to drug use.

Police say the man was known to them, and was found to be at large on an outstanding warrant.

Officers tried to de-escalate the situation and calm the man down, but it was ineffective.

Police say the man, “violently lashed out and struck an officer in the face with a closed fist causing serious injury.”

He was eventually subdued and arrested.

A second officer also sustained a serious hand injury during the encounter.

The man is now facing two counts of assaulting police, resisting arrest, failure to comply and possession of meth.