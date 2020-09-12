LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a pair of new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases to 745 in the region.

The number of total recovered cases sits at 678.

The death toll remains at 57. The region has not seen a new death linked to the virus since the middle of June.

There remains an outbreak on the fourth floor of Chelsey Park Retirement Community, the first outbreak in the area since July.

In Elgin-Oxford, Southwestern Public Health is reporting one new case.

It brings the total number of cases in the region to 256, including 248 resolved and five deaths, leaving three active cases.