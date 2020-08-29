LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 728 along with 652 resolved cases.

The death toll remains at 57 in the region.

There are no new cases reported by Southwestern Public Health.

This leaves the total number of cases in Elgin and Oxford counties at 254, with 233 resolved and five deaths.

This comes after the province reported a surge in new COVID-19 cases Saturday with 148 new infections.

The last time Ontario reported a number that high was on July 24, when 195 new cases were recorded.