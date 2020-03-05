LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police have arrested a man and a woman for allegedly trafficking large amounts of cocaine in the city.

During an investigation on Tuesday, police say they observed the male suspect conducting a drug deal in the parking of an area hotel.

Officers moved in and arrested the suspect for drug trafficking. Another person was also arrested at the scene for drug possession.

The accused was taken to the Sarnia police station and searched. Police say additional drugs with a street value of more than $1,700 were found.

Police then obtained a warrant to search the suspect’s hotel room, and on Wednesday officers located drug paraphernalia indicative of drug trafficking.

While officers were searching the room, a female suspect entered the room and was arrested. She was also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police have identified the accused as a 32-year-old Sarnia man and a 27-year-old woman from Point Edward.

Both accused will appear at the Sarnia Lambton Court House on March 25.