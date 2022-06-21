Two men wanted by police captured in London, Ont.

Two Bruce County men wanted by Huron County OPP for outstanding warrants related to recent vehicle thefts are now in custody.

Huron County OPP said a 37-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were apprehended in London, Ont. Monday night without incident.

Both men were wanted for their alleged role in vehicle and fuel thefts across Huron, Bruce and Perth counties.

On June 8, members of the OPP followed suspects they believed had stolen fuel and tried to steal a vehicle to a property near Teeswater, Ont.

Believing the suspects had access to firearms, the OPP locked down a large area around the property which was closed to the public for several hours.

The suspects managed to escape, but police say $25,000 worth of drugs and over $200,000 worth of stolen vehicles and other property were recovered.