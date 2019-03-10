

CTV London





Grey OPP are investigating a head-on crash involving three snowmobiles.

On Saturday about 10:45 a.m., police were called to an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail near Sinhampton.

Police found two people with serious injuries. A 31-year-old man and a 58-year-old man were rushed to hospital.

Investigators continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the collision.