Featured
Two men seriously injured in snowmobile crash
CTV London
Published Sunday, March 10, 2019 12:55PM EDT
Grey OPP are investigating a head-on crash involving three snowmobiles.
On Saturday about 10:45 a.m., police were called to an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail near Sinhampton.
Police found two people with serious injuries. A 31-year-old man and a 58-year-old man were rushed to hospital.
Investigators continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the collision.