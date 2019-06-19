Featured
Two men in hospital with critical injuries following stabbing at park
Jesse Davidson Park
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 6:14AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 19, 2019 6:40AM EDT
Two men are in critical condition after what police call a disturbance at Jessie Davidson Park Tuesday evening.
Police responded to the park on Viscount Road just before 7 p.m.
One man was located with serious stab wounds, while the second man was later located at hospital suffering from serious, life threatening injuries.
Police say they believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to public safety.
The crime section is investigating and no charges have been laid.
Police are appealing to the public for their assistance.