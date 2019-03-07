

CTV London





Two men are now facing murder charges in connection with the deaths of three Six Nations of the Grand River residents whose bodies were found southwest of London, Ont.

Melissa Miller, 37, Alan Porter, 33, and Michael Jamieson, 32, were found dead in a stolen pickup truck in Middlesex Centre, Ont., just outside Oneida of the Thames First Nation on Nov. 4, 2018. Miller was seven months pregnant.

On Wednesday, Nicholas Shipman and Thomas Bomberry, both of Oshweken, appeared in a Brantford, Ont. court.

Shipman is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, while Bomberry is facing two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Miller and Porter.

Court records also say the murders are alleged to have taken place on Oct. 30, 2018.

Just weeks after the bodies were found, 36-year-old Kristin Bomberry of Six Nations was arrested and charged with three counts of being an accessory after the fact to murder in the case.

She has since been held in custody. The two men accused are due back in court on May 9.

On multiple occasions, the families of the victims have appealed to the public for information in the deaths of their loved ones.

OPP announced Wednesday that they would be holding a press conference with Six Nations police today at 2 p.m. with a 'significant' update in the case.

It's unclear what information will be released and whether the victims' families will be involved.

The press conference will be live on our website.