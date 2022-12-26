Two men facing charges after city parking enforcement worker assaulted

Two men from London are facing assault charges after they allegedly assaulted a City of London parking enforcement employee in the early morning hours of Dec. 22, London police said.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, on Dec. 22 at approximately 12:45 a.m., a man operating a City of London parking enforcement vehicle in the area of Dundas Street and Wellington Road was on duty when a vehicle approached him from behind.

Police said the driver of the vehicle began to honk the horn and swerved around the victim’s vehicle, changing lanes multiple times. The suspect vehicle continued to follow the victim’s vehicle, where he then drove into oncoming traffic before stopping in front of the victim’s vehicle, which prevented the victim from driving away.

The suspect driver and a male passenger, who police said were both unknown to the victim, then exited their vehicle and approached the victim’s car.

Police said the two suspects then forcibly removed the victim from his vehicle and assaulted him repeatedly.

The victim called for assistance, and the two suspects fled the area in their vehicle.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

According to police, a licence plate of the suspect vehicle was obtained and provided to police, and one of the suspects left identification behind at the scene of the assault.

Both individuals were arrested a short time after police were notified. During a search, police said one of the suspects was found in possession of brass knuckles.

As a result of the investigation, a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both of London, have been jointly charged with assault for their alleged involvement.

The 24-year-old suspect was also charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

The 24-year-old suspect was scheduled to appear in London court on Dec. 23 in relation to the charges, and the 21-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court on Dec. 28.