Two men charged after weapon, cash and $21,000 worth of drugs seized by police

A handgun, cash and more than $21,000 worth of drugs were seized by police following a police investigation on May 12, 2022. (Source: London Police Service) A handgun, cash and more than $21,000 worth of drugs were seized by police following a police investigation on May 12, 2022. (Source: London Police Service)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver