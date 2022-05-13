Two men charged after weapon, cash and $21,000 worth of drugs seized by police

Two men from London, Ont. are facing criminal charges Friday after London police seized a handgun, cash, and drugs worth over $21,000.

According to the London Police Service, on Thursday evening members of the LPS Guns and Gangs Section, with assistance from the Emergency Response Unit, arrested two males and executed a search warrant on a vehicle seized from a location on King Street.

Police seized the following items during their investigation:

Loaded 9mm Taurus G2C handgun

Quantity of cash

72 grams of suspected fentanyl (value $18,000)

37 grams of suspected methamphetamine (value $3,700)

13 x Dilaudid pills (8mg tablets) (value $65)

As a result of the investigation, two men from London, 29 and 39 years of age, have been jointly charged with three counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 29-year-old suspect has also been charged with the following offences:

Possess prohibited/restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority

Possess loaded regulated firearm

Use/handle/store firearm etc. carelessly

Use/handle store ammunition carelessly

Occupy motor vehicle with firearm

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in London court Friday in relation to the charges.