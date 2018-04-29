

CTV London





London police have arrested two men after a gun was fired at an apartment on Ernest Avenue Saturday night.

One suspect was arrested Monday, the second on Tuesday. Multiple charges are pending against the pair.

Police say the incident happened at 1588 Ernest Ave. around 10:10 p.m.

A shot was fired into a door of an unoccupied apartment.

No one was hurt.

Police say this does not appear to be a random act and that the apartment was targeted.

Police are not searching for any other suspects at this time.