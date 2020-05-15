Two men arrested after pointing gun at dirt bikers in Lambton County
Published Friday, May 15, 2020 6:18AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- The OPP Emergency Response Team was called in after it was reported that a pair of dirt bikers had a gun pointed at them from men in a vehicle.
The alleged incident took place around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on Gypsie Flats Road in Enniskillen Township.
The ERT team located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in which two male suspects were arrested without incident.
Following a search of their vehicle two guns were found.
Two men from Petrolia are facing charges including pointing a firearm and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.