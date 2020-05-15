LONDON, ONT -- The OPP Emergency Response Team was called in after it was reported that a pair of dirt bikers had a gun pointed at them from men in a vehicle.

The alleged incident took place around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on Gypsie Flats Road in Enniskillen Township.

The ERT team located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in which two male suspects were arrested without incident.

Following a search of their vehicle two guns were found.

Two men from Petrolia are facing charges including pointing a firearm and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.