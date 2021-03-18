LONDON, ONT. -- Two suspects are in custody following an armed robbery investigation Thursday afternoon.

Police were called about a robbery in the 600-block of Cheapside Street around 2 p.m., one of the male suspects was reported to have a shotgun.

No one was hurt.

About 15 minutes later, police were tipped off that the suspects may have gotten into a taxi near Huron and Adelaide.

Around 2:30 p.m., the cab was stopped in the area of Wellington Road and Waterman Avenue.

Two males were arrested without incident and a shotgun was recovered.

Police continue to investigate.