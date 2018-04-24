

CTV London





A man and a woman from London have been charged after a robbery at an Adelaide Street gas bar.

The Londoners were arrested on April 21 for an incident that took place on April 15.

London police say a man entered a gas bar located at 1845 Adelaide Street North around 7:30 a.m.

He allegedly demanded money from the female employee and made threats to shoot her.

Police say the man fled in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash and property.

Through the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle used during the robbery was stolen earlier in the week from an address on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

A 26-year-old London man is charged with:

-Disguise with intent;

-Driving while disqualified;

-Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000;

-Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 x 2; and

-Robbery with violence or threats.

A 30-year-old London woman is charged with:

-Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000;

-Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000; and

-Possession of a Schedule I substance x 2.

The man appeared in court yesterday in relation to his charges. The woman is expected to appear in court on June 4 in relation to her charges.

The victim of the robbery did not sustain any physical injuries.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.