Featured
Two Londoners charged after drugs and cash seized
Drug seizure by London police on Oct. 26, 2018. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 2:48PM EDT
A London man and woman are facing charges following a raid last week.
On Oct. 26, officers arrested the pair and seized:
• 17 grams of Methamphetamine, value $1700
• 7 grams of Fentanyl (1 gram of purple Fentanyl), value $3500
• 3 x 8 mg of Dilaudid (Hydromorphone), value $60
• Approximately $7000 in Canadian currency
• Scales, packaging and cellular phone
A 32-year-old man and 40-year-old woman are possession and trafficking charges.