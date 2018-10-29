

A London man and woman are facing charges following a raid last week.

On Oct. 26, officers arrested the pair and seized:

• 17 grams of Methamphetamine, value $1700

• 7 grams of Fentanyl (1 gram of purple Fentanyl), value $3500

• 3 x 8 mg of Dilaudid (Hydromorphone), value $60

• Approximately $7000 in Canadian currency

• Scales, packaging and cellular phone

A 32-year-old man and 40-year-old woman are possession and trafficking charges.