Two Londoners are headed to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Canada's Jessie Fleming, 17, celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during a women's semifinal soccer match against United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Canada's Jessie Fleming, 17, celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during a women's semifinal soccer match against United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories

The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver