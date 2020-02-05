LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged two 18-year-old males after a robbery and assault in a south end parking lot on Sunday.

According to police, the two had arranged to meet a male and a female in a Southdale Road parking lot when the altercation occurred.

The two suspects allegedly got into the back seat of the vehicle and one brandished what was believed to be a handgun covered in a cloth.

The victims were then reportedly robbed of personal property and the male victim was struck with an expandable baton, suffering minor injuries.

Two bystanders intervened and police were contacted.

Both suspects were arrested and a replica handgun was recovered.

One male is charged with:

armed robbery

point firearm

carry concealed firearm

possession of a weapon

fail to comply with undertaking

A second male is charged with armed robbery, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

Both of the accused were scheduled to appear in London court on Wednesday.