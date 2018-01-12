Featured
Two London men charged in weapons and drugs bust
Weapons, ammunition and about $85,000 in drugs were seized Thursday by London police.
Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Wharncliffe Road South and on a vehicle.
Police seized:
- Loaded .40 calibre handgun
- 22-round magazine
- 720 grams of suspected cocaine, value $72,000
- 1398 grams of marihuana, value $13,980
- 35 oxycodone pills, value $175
- Approximately $20,000 in cash
Police charged two London men and a Toronto man with weapons and drug trafficking offences.
The investigation continues.