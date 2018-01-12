

CTV London





Weapons, ammunition and about $85,000 in drugs were seized Thursday by London police.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Wharncliffe Road South and on a vehicle.

Police seized:

Loaded .40 calibre handgun

22-round magazine

720 grams of suspected cocaine, value $72,000

1398 grams of marihuana, value $13,980

35 oxycodone pills, value $175

Approximately $20,000 in cash

Police charged two London men and a Toronto man with weapons and drug trafficking offences.

The investigation continues.