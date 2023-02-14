Two London men charged after violent home invasion-style robbery

One man is in custody and another remains outstanding following a violent home invasion and robbery that occurred over the weekend.

According to a release from the London Police Service, on Feb. 12 two men attended the residence of an acquaintance in the area of Dundas Street and Adelaide Street North and forcibly entered the home.

Once inside, police said the suspects demanded money from the victim. One of the suspects was in possession of a firearm, while the other was in possession of a knife.

The victim was assaulted by one of the suspects before fleeing from the residence.

Police were soon contacted and began an investigation. A .22 calibre sawed-off rifle and knife were seized from a residence on Dundas Street.

The victim sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offenses for his alleged involvement:

Eight (8) counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Pointing a firearm

Forcible entry

Break enter & commit

Armed robbery

Use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence

Break of probation

Careless storage of firearm weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Johnny M. Grebenchan, 32, of London has been charged by way of warrant of arrest with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Three (3) counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Armed robbery

Forcible entry

Break enter & theft

Use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

The 36-year-old male suspect remains in custody, while police continue to search for Grebenchan.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident or the whereabouts of Grebenchan is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).