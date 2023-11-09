Two loaded handguns seized in Sarnia traffic stop

Sarnia police seized two loaded handguns during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning after being called to investigate a “suspicious vehicle.”

Police conducted the stop in the area of Indian Road at Highway 402 around 4 a.m. police were checking out a vehicle parked in the area where they found two men inside.

Officers initiated an investigation and found a loaded handgun. Two suspects were arrested and the vehicle was searched which resulted in police finding a second gun.

The driver was also arrested for impaired charges.

As a result a 20-year-old has been charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm x2

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm x2

Careless use of a firearm x2

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm x2

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition x2

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x2

Carrying a concealed weapon

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired – BAC over 80

A second, 22-year-old suspect, is facing the following charges: