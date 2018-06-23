

The Canadian Press





Two London Knights were drafted in the first round of the NHL draft Friday in Dallas.

Evan Bouchard, a defenceman with the Knights, was selected 10th overall by the Edmonton Oilers.

Liam Foudy, a six-foot centre from the Knights, was selected 18th by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Bouchard, from Oakville, has already started thinking about passing the puck to Connor McDavid.

"For me, I'm just trying to take it one step and a time (and) enjoy the process," Bouchard said. "I know there's a lot of stuff to work on for next season.

"The goal for me is to go into main camp ready and turn heads from there."

Bouchard led all Ontario Hockey League defenders with 87 points (25 goals and 62 assists) in 67 games for the London Knights in 2017-18. That was also good enough for eighth overall in the OHL scoring race.

The Knights captain this past season said he's looking forward to one day finding McDavid, the Oilers' superstar captain, with breakaway feeds.

"Edmonton's got a lot of skill up front," Bouchard said. "That fits well with my game."

Foudy, from Scarborough, also had a successful season with the Knights.

He scored 24 goals this past season with 14 of those goals coming in a 13-game span.