Two people are dead following a three-vehicle highway crash on Wednesday morning.

It happened on Highway 6 in Hagersville, south of Concession 11 Walpole just before 9:00 a.m.

Police determined that a northbound and southbound vehicle had collided. A third vehicle swerved to avoid the collision, and ended up in the northbound ditch.

According to a news release, two occupants were trapped in one of the vehicles.

The 18-year-old male driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, to which he succumbed.

His male passenger, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both men were from Haldimand County, but police were withholding their identities.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 27-year-old female, and her one-year-old passenger were both taken to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Highway 6 was closed between Concession 10 Walpole and Concession 11 Walpole.

Police said it would remain so for several hours while investigators remained on-scene.

It re-opened at approximately 2:40 p.m.

The Haldimand County OPP have asked anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them or Crime Stoppers.