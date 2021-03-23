LONDON, ONT. -- The westbound lanes of Highway 402 were shut down in Sarnia after two tractor trailers struck each other Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.

One driver was treated for minor injuries and released while the other dirver was taken to hospital in London.

The second driver's injuries have been listed as serious but non-life threatening.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed between Christina Street and Modeland Road for the investigation.

The highway has since reopened.