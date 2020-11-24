LONDON, ONT -- A portion of Wellington Road was closed for several hours in south London overnight after a collision sent two drivers to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Wellington Road and Southdale Road East around 9:50 p.m. for a two vehicle crash.

Two drivers were transported to hospital with injuries, their current condition remains unknown at this time.

Police shut down Wellington Road between Southdale Road East and Bradley Avenue for several hours overnight to investigate the crash.

The roadway has since reopened.

An update from police is expected later Tuesday.