Two injured in crash involving OPP cruiser in South Bruce

Two people were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a collision involving an OPP cruiser on Thursday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened at Bruce County Road 40 and Bruce County Road 3 north of Paisley, Ont.

The intersection has been closed for clean-up and investigation and drivers are being asked to respect road closures.

OPP said further information would be released as it becomes available.