Two injured in collision in southeast London
Emergency crews work at the scene of a crash on Commissioners Road East at King Edward Avenue in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Gerry Dewan / CTV News)
London, Ont. -
Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of King Edward Avenue and Commissioners Road in London.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
One of the challenges for first responders was drivers ignoring road closures, with the London Fire Department posting a tweet about drivers running over traffic cones.
The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown.
The intersection was closed for about an hour.
