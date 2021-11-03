Two injured in collision in southeast London

London, Ont. -

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of King Edward Avenue and Commissioners Road in London.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

One of the challenges for first responders was drivers ignoring road closures, with the London Fire Department posting a tweet about drivers running over traffic cones.

The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown.

The intersection was closed for about an hour.