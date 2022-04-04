Two injured following Sarnia house fire, OFM investigating

Officials in Sarnia continue to investigate a house fire that hurt two people, one with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze in the 800 block of Lanark Crescent around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Thick smoke could be seen pouring out of an upstairs window once crews got to the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this point.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.