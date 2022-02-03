Two injured, 'active investigation' underway in west London

Police are investigating in the area of Beaverbrook Avenue and Whetherfield Street in west London, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Jennifer Basa / CTV News) Police are investigating in the area of Beaverbrook Avenue and Whetherfield Street in west London, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Jennifer Basa / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver