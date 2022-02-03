Two injured, 'active investigation' underway in west London

London police are on scene in the area of Beaverbrook Avenue and Whetherfield Street for an active investigation.

Officers were called to the scene around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police say two people were injured and transported to hospital. One person reportedly suffered 'significant' injuries.

Police were initially searching for a suspect, but a person has reportedly been arrested.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

- With files from CTV News London's Jennifer Basa