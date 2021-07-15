LONDON, ONT. -- Two individuals have been sent to hospital, one with life threatening injuries following a collision early Thursday morning.

London police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Colonel Talbot Road, south of the 401 because of a motor vehicle collision that happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Colonel Talbot is currently closed between Orr Drive and Hwy. 401.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670

With files from Marek Sutherland